“Scissorhands”: When an unknown Johnny Depp snatched the role from Michael Jackson and Tom Cruise

Recently, the name of Johnny Depp has been linked to Amber Heard and the most scandalous trial in Hollywood memory. But his status as a megastar, as an actor with strange and unique characters, was a path that he managed to build over 30 years, a path that began with “The Young Scissorhands” (1990), a role for which he did not seem to have any chance.

It was the late ’80s and Depp was a poster child: handsome and talented, but without opportunities to show his true potential. While working on the “Special Commando” series, he felt trapped in a mediocre role that would not allow him to advance.

It was then that the script of his life got in the way. His representative approached him with the story of what would be “The Young Scissorhands” and Depp soon knew that this role should be his. He didn’t have it easy and he knew it. Michael Jackson and Tom Cruise were among the candidates. According to Infobae, Cruise said that he would accept the role “as long as in the end the hero’s hands grow and he becomes cute.” That wasn’t going to happen.

Depp and director Tim Burton met in a bar and the connection was immediate. Later, the director of films such as “The Big Fish” and “The Strange World of Jack” would remember about that first meeting: “I couldn’t stop looking at his hair while he listened to him. Then the truth hit me like a two-ton sledgehammer to the center of the forehead. His hands—the way he moved them in the air uncontrollably, his fingers tapping nervously on the tabletop—and those eyes that seemed to stare at everything from nowhere and with consuming curiosity. This hypersensitive nut was Edward Scissorhands.”

One of the most interesting and original creative duos of the following decades had been born, only that Johnny Depp still did not know it. After a wait of sheer anxiety, the phone rang: “Johnny… You are Edward Scissorhands.”

“I hung up the phone and repeated those words to myself. And again. And I began to repeat them to everyone I came across. I could not believe it. Burton was willing to take a chance. Ignoring the studio – which wanted a big star – Burton had chosen me. I instantly became a religious person: I was convinced that a divine intervention had taken place. This role did not mean an advance in my career for me. This role was freedom. Freedom to create, experiment, learn and exorcise something that I carried deep inside of me”, said the actor.

“Scissorhands” was a critical and box office success. A classic was born. A star was born. Until now, the Tim Burton-Johnny Depp duo have joined forces on another eight occasions, highlighting films such as “Ed Wood” (1994), “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) and “Alice in Wonderland”. wonders” (2010).

Before the scandals, the trial and the dismissals, Depp earned 75 million dollars per film. A different actor who was able to find a different director, risky, with a creative vision like few others. Today, with so much water that has passed under the bridge, a new collaboration could become a reality. Rumors of a sequel to “Beetlejuice” (1988) maintain that Depp could be part of the cast. Will be?

Keep reading: What do the kids from ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ look like today? so they have grown