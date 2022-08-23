RUMOR Fortnite will receive collaboration with DOOM

One of the collaborations Fortnite most talked about since the end of last year is with DOOM. own Epic Games hinted something about this collaboration at some point but so far there is no official information. However, in the last several days insiders acquaintances of the game agree that this anticipated collaboration will arrive this week.

The rumor once again caught the attention of the community for insiders Y data miners What HYPEX Y measure. HYPEX further added that one indication of the coming collaboration is that DOOM 64 is currently free on the Epic Games Store. However, for now there is still no official information about it and therefore this alleged collaboration should be taken as a rumor.

Doom Slayer skin is most likely coming NEXT WEEK 🔥@MidaRado hasn’t been wrong about previous collabs and he just tweeted 3 franchise names (Doom included) claiming that one of them happens next week. Doom 64 is also FREE on the Epic Games Store now until the 25th! pic.twitter.com/0AVmjqGEed — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2022

In addition to DOOM, some leakers talk about other collaborations such as with the series Family Guy and the Lord of the Rings universe. However, in these two cases there is no solid foundation and some even dismiss these rumors. As additional information, it is worth mentioning that last week Fall Guys, another Epic Games title, put DOOM-inspired skins back on sale.