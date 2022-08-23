Roblox Project Ghoul Codes: How to Get Free Spins, Yen and XP

Get all the rewards you want with Roblox codes for the anime experience of Project Ghoul.

Inspired by the classic anime, Tokyo Ghoul, Roblox’s Project Ghoul lets you play as a Ghoul or a Criminal Investigator. You have the opportunity to hunt down the enemy while increasing your power, equipment and level at all times. However, starting this game and succeeding is not as easy as it sounds, you will definitely need some help when you first head into it.

That’s exactly what Project Ghoul codes are used for. They help make your game a little easier and help you quickly become a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunately, codes tend to come and go relatively quickly, so they will be regularly updated with new and expired codes. Be sure to check back regularly and find more great Project Ghoul codes.

Project Ghoul Codes in Roblox

Here are all the Project Ghoul codes currently active at August 23, 2022.

How to redeem Project Ghoul codes

Redeem Project Ghouls codes is relatively simple once you know how to do it. With that being said, there is one thing you need to remember before you start redeeming anything in Project Ghoul. The codes themselves are case sensitive and they must be entered carefully or they will not work.

Head over to Roblox to find the Project Ghoul page and press the green button to start the game. Look for the menu button at the bottom of the screen. Go to the information tab. Enter the code in the text box below. Hit enter.

And ready! Enjoy your rewards.