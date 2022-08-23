Road Dogg returns to WWE as an executive



Road Dogg has made his return to WWE. This has been confirmed by Mike Johnson, a PW Insider journalist in recent hours. According to Johnson, will return as an executive of the company, although it has not been possible to confirm which one exactly. He was one of the people who supported the NXT project with Triple H, but was promoted to the main roster and ended up being fired in January of this year.

“53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Brian James aka Road Dogg has officially returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in an executive role, PWInsider.com has confirmed,” Johnson wrote. “We are working to confirm the position and when it starts. Is not in the backstage on Raw tonight, but word is getting out that he’s back.”

Apparently, Road Dogg would not return alone and that is Ryan Katzyour podcast partner, I could also return to WWE. Kats was another person who was part of NXT in the last 7 years and was fired in January, just like Road Dogg. After that, they got together to start a podcast project, where Dogg has mentioned on more than one occasion that he wasn’t ready to keep up with Vince McMahon on the main roster.

“Fightful has learned that WWE has had an interest in bringing Ryan Katz back into the fold,” Sean Ross Sapp wrote on Fightful Select a few moments ago. “Katz was fired in January of this year, and was an integral creative figure for the NXT brand for almost seven years before that. We’ve heard that Katz is expected to return, if he hasn’t already. There were some rumors last month that he might already be back, but if he hasn’t, the interest was already there from WWE.”

