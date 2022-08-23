RIO FERDINAND EXPLAINED EVERYTHING: Why did Cristiano Ronaldo ignore Jamie Carragher on a live Sky Sports broadcast?

Rio Ferdinand knows quite well Cristiano Ronaldo. He was his partner for 6 seasons at Manchester United and, in addition, they have maintained a friendly relationship after they stopped sharing the court.

The current sports analyst assured that what CR7 did to Jamie Carragher during the broadcast of Sky Sports he was not surprised at all.

Ferdinand knows that CR7 usually finds out everything they say about him in the media with greater focus. And considering how much Carra He has criticized and questioned it, he considers that Cris went to look for this moment in a premeditated way. He planned and executed. She sought to put it on public display.

without having discussed it with The bug, but knowing that he is a very emotional and passionate person, Rio thinks that the all-time top scorer in professional football has taken Carragher’s comments personally. Therefore, he wanted to exhibit it in front of his audience and all English football fans.

RIO FERDINAND EXPLAINED WHY CRISTIANO IGNORE CARRAGHER

“Ronaldo is very aware of the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United. But also, knowing Cristiano, I know that Jamie has been very vocal in saying Cristiano is (Manchester United’s) problem and things like that. Believe me, Cristiano saw those comments and thought about walking over there to let him know that he calms down a bit; humiliate him, expose him, the label you wanted to put on him, live on TV”.

“Cristiano is very calculating, he is very aware of what is happening. He is not someone to sit at home and completely switch off. I’ve always said: he uses social networks and uses people’s comments as fuel to be the best. He has done it since he was young. He knows what happens in the media. He once mentioned Gary Lineker to me, who is a massive Messi fan. And I was like, ‘Brother, they’re not even in this country, how did you see this?’ He knows everything”.

“Jamie has the right to say his opinion, that’s fine, but someone like Cristiano will take it personally and show it. He is an emotional boy. His actions didn’t surprise me, though I found them hilarious, to be honest.”Rio exhibited on his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE channel.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo is the player who has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or the most times. He has 18 nominations. Almost two whole decades in the absolute elite of world football. Scandalous.

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo has 102 goals and 37 assists in 229 games played in the Premier League with Manchester United. In addition, he has been 3 times champion, 2 times MVP, 1 time Golden Boot and 6 times MVP of the month in the English League. indelible mark.