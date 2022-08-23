Rihanna’s giant boots were made for stomping

(CNN) – This week, Rihanna reminded fans of her boundary-pushing style. The multi-talented star, who has only been seen in public a handful of times since giving birth in May, stepped out in New York on Saturday in oversized boots.

While your RZA t-shirt, her sunglasses and her snakeskin print bag already made for a casual yet chic outfit, Rihanna took things to the next level with a A pair of giant baggy boots that brushed against the hem of her denim miniskirt.

The look suggests that the artist is still closely following catwalk trends: her oversized footwear seemed to be straight from the recent Spring-Summer 2023 collection of the French brand Y/Project, that he saw a similar looking pair of black jean boots styled in a head-to-toe cowboy look.

Read also: Rihanna applies to register “Fenty Hair”: It would extend its empire into the market of hair products

Rihanna isn’t the first celeb to sport thigh-high boots this year – although hers arguably brought the most drama.

At the beginning of the month, the singer Dua Lipa combined a buttoned minidress inspired by menswear with a pair of pristine white boots Bottega Veneta . The craftsmanship of the Italian brand’s signature “intrecciato” leather weave gave the boots a more blocky look than the figure-skimming styles of the past, though they were still understated by comparison.

This week, kim kardashian posted a moody Instagram video of herself in a dark gym with baggy thigh-high boots. The reality TV star completed her seemingly impractical workout look in a nude-toned bikini and cap-sleeved white top as she posed in various gym outfits.

Similar styles have also been appearing on the catwalks, with various designers reviving over-the-knee boots as part of bulkier silhouettes. During the Fall-Winter 2022 season, Acne Studios’ towering riding boots brought avant-garde drama to Paris Fashion Week, while Isabel Marant sent a fleet of models down the runway in thigh-high stockings (though the hers were noticeably thinner than Rihanna’s).

Whether Rihanna’s gargantuan version of the trend will go mainstream remains to be seen. After all, there are some things only RiRi can do.