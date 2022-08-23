Rihanna’s first child was born: it’s a boy

Rihanna and Asap Rocky’s son was born in Los Angeles on May 13, but nothing had leaked these days. Today the news was announced exclusively by the TMZ exclusive site, revealing to the millions of fans of the couple that after a long wait their first child was born. He is a boy, but the name still remains top secret. Rihanna has always kept a certain reserve on her pregnancy, when she showed up with her baby bump it was already January and her shapes were unmistakable.

“She is doing well and she and Asap are thrilled to have become parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom“, A person close to her revealed to People magazine, “Couldn’t be happier”.

The happy event comes to crown the end of a difficult period in which there have been (unfounded) foci of the betrayals of rapper Asap. All right, however, the three are happy and content, apart from the small detail of the arrest: rapper Asap Rocky (returning from a Barbados vacation with his partner), was arrested by the LAPD for a shooting in which he had taken part last year. The imprisonment did not last long and for the moment everything has been resolved with a bail of 550 thousand dollars to be able to go home to be a dad.