Rihanna victim of “snapback culture”: criticized for her postpartum body

Since she became a mother, on May 13th, Rihanna she is enjoying motherhood away from the spotlight with her partner, rapper and new dad A $ AP Rocky. In the past few hours, however, some photos of him have gone viral on social media, in which in a rare public release he shows off a new look with very wide boots-pants.

Headlines such as: “Rihanna shows her post-pregnancy weight” And “Rihanna at dinner in New York with A $ AP Rocky embraces her bulk“. Comments and criticisms of her postpartum body that are part of the so-called “snapback culture”, Or rather the obsession with the weight of women after childbirth and the expectation that they will quickly recover their pre-pregnancy forms.

Rihanna has not responded to such criticism at the moment. A source close to the singer, actress and entrepreneur, however, told US Weekly that: “Rihanna is in no rush to lose weight. She really hugged her body and she doesn’t feel the pressure to quickly lose it“.

During her pregnancy, RiRi in recent months she has also managed to revolutionize maternity style and looks, exhibiting her “baby bump” in public on numerous occasions.

In an interview he explained: “I hope we will soon be able to redefine what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing amazing things right now and I’m not going to be ashamed of it. This moment should be celebratory. Why should you hide your pregnancy?“. Same thing that should also apply after childbirth.

The criticisms now leveled at Rihanna in the past have involved several other celebrities, from Chiara Ferragni to Ashley Grahampassing through Blake Lively.

The actress launched from the series Gossip Girl after the birth of his third child he said: “No designer and no clothing store had clothes that fit me after giving birth. It is not nice for new mothers to see that their bodies do not fall within the standard measurements required by the fashion industry. That body had just given me a baby, it produced all the food he needed – a wonderful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure, simply because I didn’t get into my clothes“.

