Rihanna launches ketchup-inspired makeup line

For years she has retired from music but not from the public eye or from business, so Rihanna is always launching products that keep her brands as fashionable and on the gift list.

On this occasion, it achieved an alliance with the New York art collective ‘MSCH’ with which it launched a line inspired by the “ketchup packets” found in fast food establishments.

THE TRICK AND THE SENSATION

According to media and fashion accounts on Twitter, the collection contains six packages with the iconic colors of tomato sauce which are popular around the world.

The dynamic here is that you don’t know what you can get: ‘Ketchup or Makeup’.

According to the information, when you open them you can find one of the best-selling lipsticks by ‘Fenty Beuty’, the cherry-toned Gloss Bomb, as well as finding pure ketchup sauce, as shown in the promotions that went viral on networks and triggered comments for or against the sale of the product.

The cost of the lipstick collection is approximately 500 Mexican pesos.

To acquire this “innovative lipstick” you have to travel to New York and look for a hot-dog stand where they are available, according to the sites.

Another way is through the internet, on the official Fenty Beauty page, although you can also buy them on the ketchupormakeup.com site.

