Rihanna launches ketchup-inspired makeup line

Retired from music years ago, but not from the public eye or from business, Rihanna is always releasing products that keep her brands on trend and on the gift list. On this occasion, it achieved an alliance with the New York art collective ‘MSCH’ with which it launched a line inspired by the “ketchup packets” found in fast food establishments.

According to media and fashion accounts on Twitter, the collection contains six packages with the iconic colors of tomato sauce which are popular around the world, published avant-garde.com The dynamic here is that he doesn’t know what he can get: ‘Ketchup or Makeup’. According to the information, when you open them you can find one of the best-selling lipsticks by ‘Fenty Beuty’, the cherry-toned Gloss Bomb, as well as finding pure ketchup sauce, as shown in the promotional ones that became viral in networks and unleashed comments for or against the sale of the product.

The cost of the lipstick collection is approximately 500 Mexican pesos. To acquire this “innovative lipstick” you have to travel to New York and look for a hot-dog stand where they are available, according to the sites.