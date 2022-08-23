Rihanna launches a makeup line inspired by ketchup sauce and… many love it!
For years he retired from music but not from the public eye or from business, so Rihanna is always releasing products that keep her brands on trend and on the gift list.
On this occasion he achieved an alliance with the New York art collective ‘MSCH’ with which he launched a line inspired by the “ketchup packets” that are given in fast food establishments.
Advertising
THE TRICK AND THE SENSATION
According to media and fashion accounts in Twitter, The collection contains six packets with the iconic colors of tomato sauce which are popular all over the world.
The dynamic here is you don’t know what is what you can touch: ‘Ketchup or Makeup’.
Advertising
According to the information when you open them you can find one of the best-selling lipsticks by ‘Fenty Beuty’, the cherry-toned Gloss Bomb, just like finding pure ketchupas well as shown in the promotions that went viral on networks and unleashed comments for or against the sale of the product.
The cost of the collection of lipsticks It is approximately 500 Mexican pesos.
To acquire this “innovative lipstick” you have to travel to New York and look for a hot-dog stand where available, depending on the sites.
Advertising
IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Confirmed entry of Paul Rudd to the successful series of Selena Gómez and Steve Martin
Another way is through the internet, on the official page of Fenty Beauty, although you can also buy them on the ketchupormakeup.com site.