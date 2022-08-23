Recognize colon cancer symptoms early

When cancer is detected early, it is easier to treat.

Bowel cancer can start in the colon (large intestine) or the rectum (posterior route). Photo: Shutterstock.

To detect colon cancer, three main signs must be taken into account: the first is the presence of blood in the stool, the second is evidence of a change in the form of defecation, for example, going to the bathroom more frequently, or that matter becomes more liquid or hard; and third, feeling pain or swelling in the lower abdomen.

There are also other symptoms associated with the presence of this tumor, some of them are weight loss, feeling tired or dizzy and feeling that the intestine properly after going to the bathroom. However, medical professionals recommend attending health centers if symptoms persist for weeks.

Sometimes he Colorectal cancer can prevent debris from passing through the intestine and this can cause an obstruction, leading to severe stomach pain, constipation and illness, so it is important to check the stool to avoid late diagnosis.

In the case of stool, bright red blood can arise from swollen blood vessels (hemorrhoids) in the anus, but it could also be caused by Colorectal cancer and dark red or black blood in the stool may come from the intestine or stomach and could also be worrisome.

Although there is no original cause of this pathology that commonly affects adults over 50 years of age, there are some lifestyle habits that can increase the risk of suffering from it, some of them are:

Eating a diet high in red meat and processed meat, such as hot dogs or bacon.

Smoking cigarettes can increase the risk of many types of cancer.

Drink too much alcohol.

Being overweight or obese.

Having a history of polyps in the intestine that can develop into tumors.

In most cases the Colorectal cancer it is hereditary, and some genetic conditions can trigger it, such as Lynch syndrome, putting people at a much higher risk of developing colon cancer, although these can also be prevented if doctors are aware of the condition.

What are the different stages of cancer?

Stage 1 cancer: They are small, but have not spread.

Stage 2 cancer: They are larger, but have not spread yet.

Stage 3 cancer: They have spread to some of the nearby tissues, such as the lymph nodes.

Stage 4 cancer: They have spread to another organ in the body, creating a secondary tumor.

How is colon cancer diagnosed?

Detection of this condition is usually through a colonoscopy, a procedure with a camera inside a long tube to look inside the entire intestineor a flexible sigmoidoscopy, which looks at part of it.

It is estimated that more than 90% of people diagnosed with Colorectal cancer in their earliest stage they will survive for five years or more, compared to 44% who are diagnosed in the later stage.

The chances of survival have increased in recent years, with more than half of patients now surviving 10 years or more, compared to the 1970s when 1 in 5 patients survived.

Finally, the Colorectal cancer It is curable, especially if diagnosed early. The treatments they are increasingly personalized, and advances in genetic testing mean that care can be tailored to each individual.

Source consulted here.