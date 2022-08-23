Pumas UNAM is ahead of Cruz Azul for a candidate for the bench

Both the cement box and the university would be probing new coaches after the debacles of last weekend.

Cruz Azul and Pumas lived a weekend to be forgotten…both in Mexico City. The cement workers fell resoundingly against Club América in the worst defeat in the institution’s history. The 7-0 by the azulcrema ended with the immediate dismissal of Diego Aguirre from the bench.

The university students also succumbed to Santos Laguna with a blushing 1-5 in the middle of the Ciudad Universitaria Olympic Games. The presence of a Dani Alves who has already begun to be questioned was of little use to them by the auriazul fans themselves as well as their coach, the Argentine Andrés Lillini.

Both institutions have begun to permeate the coaching market to find a new tenant in each of their benches. Nevertheless, from Cantera they would have moved faster to start conversations with one of the candidates followed by both teams: Ricardo Ferretti.

This was announced by the column El Francotirador, of the newspaper Récord. The cited source highlights that the leaders of Pumas have already begun to talk with the everlasting Brazilian coach to take charge of UNAM at the end of this Apertura 2022. Cruz Azul, on the other hand, has Tuca among its candidates for nothing clear yet.

The ‘Chaco’ enters the scene

Among the many names that are beginning to be considered in the La Noria offices, those of Ricardo Gareca, Hugo Sánchez and Ferreti himself stand out, however, in the last few hours Christian Giménez, the former Cruz Azul player and legend who He currently serves as Mazatlan’s technical assistant.

