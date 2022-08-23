Pujols reaches 693 HR and ties Bonds in this department

That one run proved to be enough for Montgomery, who limited the Cubs to one hit and retired the last 19 batters he faced in the game. The lanky lefty, acquired at the trade deadline from the Yankees, gave up a clean double to Christopher Morel in the bottom of the third inning but held the Cubs up the rest of the way. Montgomery is 4-0 in four starts for the Cardinals – three of those wins coming at Busch Stadium and the best of all on Monday night.