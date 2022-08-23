Problems for Netflix with The Gray Man

The problems continue Netflix. A study published by Variety reveals that its great bet, the action thriller the gray man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, even if it had a very good start, it dissolved its force after the first week in availability. In the second, the number of minutes watched fell by 60% and, in the third, an additional 46%; today it is fourth in the ranking of the most watched films on the platform with 245.1 million hours of viewing. For now, it is the fourth most viewed film, surpassed by Red Alert, Don’t look up and Bird Box.

The problem: Man… it cost two hundred million dollars and, in the same week of the premiere, Netflix announced sequels and a series. Because what Netflix does not have are franchises, a field in which its competitors (HBO, Disney, etc.) have a huge advantage. This was a gamble to create one, with a huge team (stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo), but the results show some haste.

It’s not a “failure” in the strict sense, but investors and analysts believe Netflix needs to refocus its production business. In fact, the movie that dethroned The Man… was the romantic drama Corazones Malheridos, which cost much less and it did not have the gigantic press campaign of the Russo brothers’ film. Smaller, simpler, more quantity is, perhaps, the richest strategy for the firm, in a year where the headaches seem to continue without pause.