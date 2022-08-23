Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0920 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.1545 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.25% or 5.1 cents, trading around 20.09 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.0430 and a maximum of 20.1653 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1545 – Sell: $20.1545

: Buy $20.1545 – Sell: $20.1545 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,419 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.97 pesos, for $23.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

