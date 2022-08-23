presentation date of its redesign in Mexico

A few months ago, the update of the volkswagen virtusand from that moment it was confirmed that he would reach Mexico to replace the version that is currently imported from Brazil. Today Volkswagen, through its website, confirms the release date in Mexico. Here we will tell you what to expect from its renewal.

The Volkswagen Virtus 2023 It will look more aggressive and fresh. It will adopt a fascia with much larger air intakes, slimmer headlights and new LED taillights with gray mica. Apparently in the teaserit will not arrive in Mexico with the C-shaped LED signature for the headlights or with the sporty treatment of the GT version available in India, although it will have —depending on versions— LED headlights and 16″ two-tone wheels. Its color launch pad will be blue.

To the inside An evolution is expected in terms of technology and comfort. From the brief clips on its pre-launch page, we can confirm that it will have automatic climate control, VW Play infotainment with a 10″ screen and the brand’s new steering wheel. It is very likely that it will also include a smart key, reverse camera, instrument panel digital and wireless charger.

We do not know precisely how many versions will be offered, however, on the website you can read a stirrup with the legend high linewhich suggests that there will be a new top-of-the-range version, which could be added to the Comfortline version that is currently offered, without ruling out a new access version to fill the gap left by Vento.

The million dollar question is the engine. The forecast is that it will be offered with a 1.0-liter turbocharged engine and three cylinders, capable of generating 115 hp and 131 lb-ft, with a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission; A 1.6-liter atmospheric engine is not ruled out for the most accessible versions.

All information regarding engines, versions, equipment and price for Mexico will be confirmed shortly. The Volkswagen Virtus 2023 will be presented in our country next September 5 at 8 PMand the launch can be followed live through the brand’s YouTube channel.