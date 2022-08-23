Playstation exclusive could become a movie, the actor chosen

After Uncharted and The Last Of Us Sony Playstation still focuses on the adaptations of its exclusives and returns to focus on a film, thus squeezing every last drop of enthusiasm. For this new transposition there would already be the name of the main actor.

For now, these are rumors collected by Deadline colleagues but judging by the amount of details they are rather well founded rumors. in addition to the name of the actor who will be the hero of the new Playstation film we also know who should be responsible for giving life to the film script.

Uncharted has certainly brought a lot of luster to Sony Playstation productions, although among fans of the video game series there have been some comment a little more disappointed as always happens, after all, and it is natural that, given the results, Sony returns to focus on adaptations. But the choice of starting material is a bit surprising.

Sony Playstation returns to the post apocalyptic

After the spectacular adventures of Nathan Drake and while we wait to actually see the devastated world of The Last Of Usthere is already in the pipeline (but all the confirmations are still missing) another product and again starting from a video game that tells us about a dystopian and hungry future. Days Gone. Certainly not the best exclusive Playstation ever in terms of sales but certainly one with a history that has a lot of appeal to the contemporary audience.

The game produced by Bend Studios lends itself well to the idea of ​​a road movie mixed with westerns with the protagonist, the biker Deacon, who sets out in search of his beloved, believed to be dead after a devastating pandemic. And to lend the face to Deacon we could find the Scottish actor Sam Heughan made famous in our country for his role in Outlander. The producers appear to be Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein with Turner also taking care of the script.

Turner has worked on several films, even taking home a Golden Globe nomination to an Oscar nomination and has gone from comedy to action while also trying to work on a transposition. His the film adaptation of the comic Bloodshot with Vin Diesel. Sony Playstation’s choice of Days Gone has rekindled the hope, which remains faint, that the game will have a sequel after the cancellation.