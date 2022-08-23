Player leaves America for off-court issue

The Eagles let one of their best soccer players go free prior to the game against Querétaro.

It seems that America not quite ready to face Queretaro on Matchday 16 of Opening Tournament 2022. Despite the fact that confidence is through the roof after thrashing in the Clásico Joven and accumulating four wins in a row, the squad suffered several casualties in the last few hours.

On the one hand, Néstor Araujo, Jürgen Damm and Roger Martínez they will not see action this Tuesday in the Corregidora Stadium and the Tano Ortíz you already have several modifications ready in the starting eleven that may affect the good functioning that the team has been showing.

To this we must also add that a player left the concentration and he did not make the trip to Querétaro for an extra-court issue. Is about Peter AquinasPeruvian contention that lost ownership a few weeks ago.

Why did Pedro Aquino not even travel with America to face Querétaro?

The South American midfielder received special permission to join the concentration later, because this Monday their third child was born. Through his social networks, the player presumed the arrival of his baby, whom he already baptized with the name of Victoria Susana.

Of course this news will not affect Pedro Aquino’s participation against Gallos, less now than probably will receive the trust of the coaching staff to start as a starter to fight for the position.

