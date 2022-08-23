Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is coming: Will Johnny Depp return?

The person in charge of “Top Gun: Maverick” he claimed: “I’m very excited, it’s going to be amazing”but he avoided giving details about the story or the protagonists, and without answering the question that all fans ask themselves, if this film will have the presence of Johnny Depp giving life to the captain Jack Sparrow.

With the legal situation resolved in his favor, Johnny Depp He would have great chances of reprising his character in the successful pirate saga, since the franchise could fail without him.

According to the latest versions, to revive the series of films from Pirates of the Caribbean there was speculation with the beginning of a series of exclusively female films, there was even talk of having margot robbie in the leading role, a very ductile actress who showed off as harley quinn. This could start a very successful franchise, although the female reboot hasn’t worked out all that well in the past, and mainly considering the imprint it has given it Johnny Depp personifying the lovable Jack Sparrow in five movies.