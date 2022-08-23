Pharmacy medical offices; what is going on with them

The medical consultants adjacent to pharmacy They appeared for several years, around 1997, as an option for people looking for professional, fast and affordable medical care.

Paying for a specialist can be quite expensive. In fact, out of 40 thousand pharmacy that there are in Mexico, 18 thousand have a doctor’s office and every month: 10 and a half million people go to these places for consultation.

Hence these medical consultants adjacent to pharmacy are essential for doctors, pharmacists and patients who do not have health insurance or simply for those who seek faster and more accessible care.

These places meet a need for the population, especially because they are a complementary practice to the country’s health program “resolves problems of proximity and time savings.”

Pharmacy medical offices serve thousands of people a day

What about the doctor’s offices of pharmacies?

Currently it has been mentioned that there will be modifications to the General Health Law to establish new rules at the time of enabling medical consultants annexes to pharmacy.

To this is added the comment of the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, who assured that these clinics are a “great deception” because their sole purpose is to sell

medicines

and not attend to health problems.

Reasons for not disappearing pharmacy medical offices

However, the numbers say otherwise, because in the last 6 years, these medical consultants in pharmacy they have grown 266% and today they are a source of employment for thousands of doctors who also work in public health institutions.

That without counting the benefit they represent for millions of Mexicans who do not have insurance or do not have the economic possibility of spending money on a specialist.

Even the National Association of Pharmacies of Mexico assures that if these medical consultants disappear many people would be left without the possibility of accessing a medical service and in the worst scenario, they would run the risk of increasing the

self medication

.

