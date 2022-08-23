Pair of adjustments in the call for Chivas against Rayados

Chivas wants to take advantage of the emotional momentum that the thrashing of Necaxa meant to try to link wins and continue with the rebound in the standings, for which Richard Chain considered 21 players to receive Monterrey this Tuesday at the Akron Stadium, in an early game of the 16th date of the 2022 Opening.

What are the changes?

– Michael Ponce He reappears after serving his suspension match, after being expelled in the Clásico Tapatío.

– Absences in the call for Sebastian Perez Bouquetwho will most likely have activity this Thursday with the Tapatio that hosts Cancun FC, and Jesus Angleor, who is slowly returning to high competition and, since there were no Subs games against Rayados, it was decided to save it for Saturday’s game against Pumas.

Those summoned from Chivas for the duel against Rayados:

– Goalkeepers: Miguel Jimenez, Raul Rangel.

– Defenses: Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Orozco, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas, Alan Mozo, Miguel Ponce, Hiram Mier, Jesús Sánchez, Cristian Calderón.

– Media: Fernando Beltrán, Rubén González, Sergio Flores, Pavel Pérez, Isaac Brizuela, Eduardo Torres.

– Forwards: Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Angel Zaldívar, Santiago Ormeño.