Paul Rudd officially joins the cast of the third season of Only Murders in the Building, a Disney + series with Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Paul Rudd has joined the cast of the acclaimed Disney + series Only Murders in the Building. The actor – famous face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – will star in the third season of the show after making a cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the second season finale.

“Paul Rudd entered the world of our show at the end of season 2 as Ben Glenroy, someone we clearly want to know more about in our season 3 and, as always with our show, expect a lot of twists and turns.”series co-creator John Hoffman said.

The series – whose second season arrived on Disney + in late June – stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short. Rudd’s role in Only Murders in the Building brings together the actor of Ant-Man to Selena Gomez, after the two starred together in the 2016 Netflix movie The Fundamentals of Caring.

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), three unlikely friends who live in the same building in New York City, linked by their love of true crime. The three find themselves embroiled in the middle of a murder and start a podcast to unravel the mystery. Season 2 sees them rushing to unmask the killer of Arconia council chairman Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue: The trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, are in the crosshairs of another podcast, and have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who think they have committed murder. Steve Martin co-created the series with John Hoffman. Martin, Hoffman, Short and Gomez are executive producers along with Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Jamie Babbit. The third season, still without a release date, was announced last July.