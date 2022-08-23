Only 22.49% of vacancies were filled: IMSS

Of a total of 24 thousand 219 places offered during the two days of Recruitment and Hiring of Physicians Specialists, there were only 3,248 applications, which represents 22.49 percent.

This was reported by the Director General of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, during ‘the morning’ this Tuesday in National Palace.

He detailed that in First call, which was from May 24 to June 3, they received a total of 2,635 applications, and on the second day, only 613.

He indicated that 74 percent of the applications are concentrated in 11 specialtieswith two thousand 409 candidates for the areas of Anesthesiology, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Pediatrics, General Surgery, Emergencies, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Traumatology and Orthopedics, Pediatric Emergencies, Intensive Therapy and Radiology and Imaging.

“Applications were received and a total of 3,248 are in the hiring process. doctors and medical specialists, that is, it is 22.49% of the total required. There were 2,635 people in the first call and 613 in the second,” he reported.





Robledo Aburto announced that the Next week they will present the third day of Recruitmentto cover vacancies in institutions that provide services to the population without social security, in the 15 entities where the governors have decided to be part of the federalization of the Health sector.

It is worth mentioning that during the first call, 13 thousand 765 places were offered, while in the secondwhich expired on August 20, were 10 thousand 545 vacancies.

