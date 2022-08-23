One of Kim Kardashian’s Paris thieves has spoken

Famous young people born in the 2000s: generation Z to power

If you are a follower of kardashian klan, you will know that 2016 was not a good year for the family. Kim attended Paris Fashion Week and there she was the victim of a traumatic episode in which her jewelry was stolen and she feared for her life. Since then, the businesswoman has spoken about it on several occasions, stating that today she is insecure and very afraid to remember that chapter of her life, as well as that she continues to have nightmares about him. Even so, she has also said that it helped her to establish a change in her life, and show less of her belongings or avoid (and above all, publish) where she was at all times.

What brings us here, in any case, is a shocking interview that the Vice media has done to one of the accomplices of the robbery that night, a man of almost 70 years who tied the security guard in the doorway of the building where he was Kim was staying for the other two thieves to go up to his lodging. This man was identified because when he was struggling with said guard he dropped his ID without realizing it (???) and when the police searched the place, they found him. Now, years later, his words in the interview confirm that he doesn’t regret what he did and that “celebrities have to be more careful with what they show they have on the networks, for some people it is quite provocative”.

The man’s name is Yunis Abbas: “Honestly, I didn’t know her very well. I knew her husband, Kanye West, but not her. I once saw her reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, an episode in which she shot her diamond into the pool and I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all.’ Since she was throwing money away, I was there to pick it up, and that was it. I went online and that’s right, I saw her jewelry, his ring, I saw that he showed it everywhere and we learned this information through social networks“, he added.

And if he felt guilty, he added that he did not: “I do not feel guilty and I do not care. Celebrities should be a little less conspicuous with those who cannot afford it. For some people, it is provocative,” he concluded.

You can see the full interview here.

