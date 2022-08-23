Nicole Kidman’s muscular biceps at 55 leave everyone in shock

Nicole Kidman is an undisputed Hollywood star since the 90s, a decade in which he obtained works of the stature of ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ with which he consecrated himself. A legacy and a career that continues to expand today, as evidenced by her nomination for Best Actress at the last oscars for ‘Ser los Ricardo’, in which he starred alongside Javier Bardem.

Her acting career always has gone hand in hand with his work as a modelwhich he has combined since his early stardom on the big screen, turned into an icon of beauty since those years. A facet of a model that, as this latest post proveskeep holding.

It was the magazine ‘The Perfect Magazine’ that has entrusted Kidman with the cover of its third issue, in which he has surprised with his appearance. With a deep red hairthe actress has shown that at 55 years old She’s not afraid to experiment, and has done so with a plethora of looks in the magazine’s pages, which she’s also shared on her Instagram, crediting the team behind the photos.

But these have not been the ones that have most attracted the attention of their fans, but his toned biceps and musculaturewhat shines under a sports outfit on the coverand that they have given something to talk about because of the surprising physical shape that Kidman maintains after 50. The actress has proudly shared these photos with which she boasts of working in the gym, and that accumulate more than 253,000 likes in your post.

Other personalities have passed through it, such as fellow actress Rita Wilson, who commented “Amazing photos!“, or the hearts of the designer and seamstress Robbie Spencer, who has appreciated the work of the actress in this session.

