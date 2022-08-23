Nicole Kidman and the photos that everyone is talking about









Shocking, that’s how we could describe the last photos of Nicole Kidmanwho poses for the magazine Perfect. She is the protagonist of the cover of the month of September. The actress has shared through her social networks a small preview that has left his followers speechless for various reasons. First, because he has shown once again that, to his 55 yearsstill in top shape. Their muscles they get all the attention. also their daring looks, another reason why the networks do not stop talking about these images. Never before have we seen Nicole Kidman look such a different style to which we are accustomed, more classic and sophisticated.

The photographer ZhongLin has been in charge of immortalizing the images. A muscular Nicole Kidman fearlessly poses for her camera with long, tiered red hair and skimpy clothes that expose her sculpted figure.

Glenn Martens, a designer for the Diesel firm, has been chosen to dress the actress. Her looks have a very 2000s aesthetic. Denim garments, tops, miniskirts… A nod to the celebrities of that time, such as Cristina Aguilera either Britney Spears.

“With this fashion editorial Nicole Kidman scores a point, connecting with a fashion that stands out from the conventionalrisking a lot without fear of criticism. Plus, it’s a great way to change recordsomething that is valued much more in an actress of her category”, says our colleague Rafael Munozfrom RTVE, fashion expert.

In addition to her successful acting career, Nicole Kidman is one of the most in-demand personalities in the fashion industry. Last month we saw her walking in Paris fashion week for the house Balenciaga, along with other celebrities such as Dua Lipa or Kim Kardashian. For the occasion, she wore a silver dress that left no one indifferent.

Completely opposite styles. And it is that Nicole Kidman does not like to play it safe and with this cover she has just demonstrated it, in case anyone had the slightest doubt. Earlier this year she was involved in a controversy. She was the protagonist of another cover, that of Vanity Fair magazine. In the picture, she wore a signature look Miu miu. What many did not like was the tiny skirt that she was wearing, which soon after it became known that she herself had chosen, even “begged” for it. “Sometimes it will work, and sometimes it won’t. But i love the idea of ​​being bold and not fitting into a box“, confessed the actress before the commotion.