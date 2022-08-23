Nicole Kidman and her bodybuilder arms confirm the new beauty obsession

Get ready to see a Nicole Kidman in her most toned version. The impressive image with which The Perfect Magazine is promoting its next issue starring the Hollywood actress will leave you speechless. In the newsroom, we have even had doubts about whether it was her real body, if it was not a montage. And, beyond the typical photo retouching, we have come to the conclusion that the actress has continued with her training until tone up to the max your arms.

There is no doubt that what used to be a physical challenge relegated to the background for women, is now an obsession. beauty In all rules. Either because of the fear of the appearance of flaccidity in the triceps area or because as we get older we give relevance to comprehensive care of the whole bodyand with it, the entire musculature is worked on and developed, the fact is that now we see how celebrities, the media and social networks focus on emphasizing the toning of the arms, directly or indirectly.

beyond the no to bat wings

Whether for aesthetics or health, we have gone from how to mitigate bat wings to admiring the muscular development of shoulders, biceps and triceps in Queen Letizia, Begoa Gómez, Victoria Beckham or Nicole Kidman. The case of the protagonist of The others is especially sensitive to this shift society is making towards a new obsession with body beauty. At the end of March, during the celebration of the 94th edition of the Oscars, her strapless dress left no doubt that at 55 years of age, Nicole Kidman worked out with weights in his day to day to have firm arms.

Five months later, Nicole Kidman not only has firm arms but can boast of having ultra-toned ones. It can further be assumed that his strength will have increased in parallel to the development of her muscles and that the actress has allowed the weights to gain ground and time in the actress’s sports routines to the detriment of the runningof which she confesses to being addicted from a very young age.

arms icons from 45

If we take as reference the celebrities that we have mentioned: Letizia, Victoria Beckham, Nicole Kidman, Begoa Gomez, it is curious to attest that all of them have overcome the barrier of 45. Are the arms a generational beauty obsession? It is true that the loss of muscle mass begins after the age of 30 and that if we do not remedy it through a varied diet and regular exercise, it accelerates as time goes by. But it usually happens that until we see the appearance of flaccidity in our own skin, we don’t get down to work.

In your arms, if you don’t pay enough attention to your body, you can find yourself slumping overnight, when at a summer concert by your favorite singer you start clapping and feel the rocking motion of the insides of your arms. arms. Then you start to remedy now not focus so much on the legs and buttocks that used to obsess you. The ideal, instead, is to work the whole body together, to feel harmonious and healthy on a global level. Not forgetting that the goal of strength training is always health enhancement and not a Nicole Kidman image.

It may interest you