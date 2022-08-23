New series, movies and documentaries

There are still a few days until August comes to an end, but the different streaming platforms have to make their premieres september 2022. The first to kick off has been Disney+, where 20 movies, series and documentaries will arrive, such as the latest Marvel movie or the live-action remake of ‘Pinocchio’.

Before focusing on the September releases, I would like to remind you that at Espinos we have both a list of the best Disney+ movies in 2022 and a selection of its best series of the year. Without further ado, let’s go with his next releases.

All movies and short films

‘Pinocchio’

First of the two films about this mythical character that will come to us this year -the other comes from the hand of Guillermo del Toro and we will see it on Netflix-. Here the staging is carried out by Robert Zemeckis -and has Tom Hanks like Geppetto-, who has a great challenge before him, since most of the live-action adaptations of Disney’s animated classics have been somewhat forgettable, will his ‘Pinocchio’ manage to sneak in among the best?

September 8th

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The latest Marvel movie to date is a movie that bets on fun and continues to investigate the fact that the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth still unfinished finding its place in the world. Her reunion with the Jane Foster of Natalie Portman maybe it will help that change

Review of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

September 8th

‘Welcome to the club’: September 8

‘The return of the witches 2’: September 30

All series and TV shows

‘Andor’

The new series from the Star Wars universe works as a prequel to ‘Rogue One’ and focuses on the character played there by diego moon. In its cast we will also see Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw. By the way, its first (and perhaps only) season consists of 12 episodes and it is clear that Disney + postponed its launch so as not to have to compete head-on against the premieres of ‘The House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of can’.

September 21st

‘Pistol’: September 8

‘Cars: On the road’: September 8

‘Mike’: September 8

‘Growing Up’: September 8

‘Unknown land’: September 8

‘Heart attack weddings’: September 8

‘Malcolm in the Middle’: September 14

‘The Kardashians’, season 2: September 22

‘The Old Man’: September 28

all documentaries