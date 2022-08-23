Neither Henry Cavill nor Kim Nam-joon, the world’s most handsome has yet to be crowned, according to TC Candler

The followers of Henry Cavill are not happy with the news that the leader of the BTS band, Kim Nam-joon, displaced the histrion as the most handsome man in the world, however, the organizer of the contest issued a statement clarifying that the This year’s results have not yet been published.

T.C. Candler Every year, a vote is held to define who is the most handsome man in the world, a title that the Burmese won last year. Paing Takhon and not Cavill, as some media claim, he came in sixth place and appeared for the ninth year in the Top 100 most handsome men in the world.

Some were surprised that MR dethrone Cavill, 37, because despite the fact that the musician has a considerable number of followers, he is not as well known throughout the world as the actor.

Since it was spread that RM, 27, is the most handsome man in the world the memes and complaints have not stopped, so TC Candler issued a statement saying that they have not yet published the 2022 listso they ask to ignore the news where it is stated that they have already crowned the most handsome of the year.

“For those who have been asking and spreading the meme… No, we have not yet published the 2022 lists,” the letter begins.

The results of the voting will be made public at the end of December, at the moment nothing has been decided, it will be official when the elections are held. votes at the end of the year, emphasized TC Candler.

“As much as we like RM so much (Kim Nam-joon) What henry cavillnone of them have been crowned winners or even been in the Top 5”, the statement read.

Currently, nominations for the 100 Most Beautiful Faces are still open. beautiful of the world, candidates are published daily on the Instagram profile of TC Candler (@tccandler), these are nominated by the public.

Nominations began in early February and the public can nominate their celebrity favorite, a loved one and even himself.

At the moment there are more than 9,000 nominated faces, including celebrities from the cinema, TV, music, sports and even of the politics.

In addition to Cavill and Nam-joon, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jacob ElordiJason Derulo, Chris HemsworthThe Rock, Alejandro Speitzer, Michele MonroneIdris Elba, MalumaZac Efron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Akin AkinozüZayn, Noah Centineo, Jamie Campbell BowerRyan Reynolds, Tom Cruise and others.

