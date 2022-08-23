Neighbors complain about the filming of Fast and Furious 10!

Residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood want to protest to stop the filming of Fast and Furious 10

The footage of fast and furious 10 have started and it seems that they want to add some nostalgia by returning to their old recording locations, such as the historic neighborhood Los Angeles Angelino Heights where is it Bob’s Market, the family-owned store Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the character’s house.

However, the neighbors of the neighborhood began to complain with the production of Universalsince they are supposedly filming almost every night different scenes in the iconic store involving dangerous car stunts.

In accordance with Variety, Fast and furious placed a notice in front of Toretto’s house stating that they will film on Friday, August 26 from 9 am to 2 am with “simulated activity of emergency services, aerial photography, wetting the street and atmospheric smoke”.

Therefore, according to a spokesman for FilmLA, which is in charge of permits for film shooting in Los Angeles, the production has not finalized a film permit, but the office has already provided the bulletins to the community to let them know.

Neighbors plan protests!

Meanwhile, residents have already threatened to hold protests if the production of Fast and furious doesn’t stop filming in the neighborhood.

“If this filming is allowed to continue in Angelino Heights, or any part of Universal’s production of F10, we will organize a huge protest and invite many reporters and news outlets to film us protesting this all day filming. and all the night”

The protest also arises from the deaths caused by traffic accidents that have skyrocketed during the pandemic. In the United States alone, accidents caused by speeding increased a twenty-one% in the first three months of 2022 compared to 2020.

“We will organize this protest to honor the 178 people who have died at the hands of street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for its callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing that its films started and continue to promote.”

Several residents of Angelino Heights They explained that their problem with Fast and furious it’s that the popularity of the movie caused other people to want to do drag racing in the area. Although the City Council placed barriers so that cars do not pass on certain streets, the neighbors commented that the drivers continue to carry out their races and the noise is “extremely disturbing, with tires screeching throughout the night.”

An imminent accident?

Helen Kim and Robert Howard, a married couple living near Bob’s Market, They explained that this type of filming should not be allowed because there are infants and elderly people who are frightened by the sound. In addition, Kim discussed that several of the cars tend to collide in the area “Someone is going to die. Sooner or later”, he added.

However, other neighbors commented that they do not necessarily want the footage of Fast and furious are terminated because Universal has compensated residents financially for their inconvenience, which has helped her restore several of the houses in the area.

“I don’t want the filming to stop. It is one of the most important economic benefits that we have in Los Angeles. It’s just that the location owner needs to make sure that [los artistas y el staff] be really responsible with the neighborhood.”

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? Do you think Fast & Furious 10 should move to another set?