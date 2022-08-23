My two lives: what you must see if you liked the Netflix movie | SPORT-PLAY

“My two lives” is one romantic comedy directed by Wanuri Kahiu and written by April Prosser. Originally titled “Look Both Ways”, the Netflix film, released on August 17, 2022, follows the life of Natalie (Lili Reinhart), who on the eve of her university graduation is divided into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must face motherhood in her hometown, the other in which she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career.

The movie examines the “what if” moments in Natalie’s life and gives viewers a nostalgic look at how decisions shape a person’s life. If you enjoyed the production of Netflix, then we leave you more movies of this type to watch, most of them are available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

WHAT MOVIES SHOULD YOU WATCH IF YOU LIKED “MY TWO LIVES”?

10. Chemical Hearts (2020)

“Chemical Hearts” is a romantic drama film directed by Richard Tanne. It is based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by acclaimed author Krystal Sutherland. The film revolves around Henry Page, the editor of his high school newspaper, who has never been in love. However, his life changes when Grace, a transfer student, joins the newspaper, leading to a sparkling chemistry between the two. However, the duo faces many obstacles in turning their feelings into a romance.

9. 17 Again (2009)

“17 Again” is a teen comedy directed by Burr Steers and starring Zac Efron. It follows Mike O’Donnell, an unhappy middle-aged man who is ungrateful for how life has turned out for him. However, Mike gets a second chance after traveling back in time and turning seventeen. He now must decide the changes he wants to make and the relationships he must take care of in order to earn the desired future.

8. Hello, goodbye and everything else (2022)

Based on the novel of the same name by author Jennifer E. Smith, “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between” is a romantic drama directed by Michael Lewen. The film tells the story of high school sweethearts Claire and Aidan who are on the verge of breaking up before going off to college. However, their last epic date might just convince them to persevere and continue their relationship.

7. The Map of Perfect Little Things (2021)

Directed by Ian Samuels, “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is based on the short story of the same name by Lev Grossman. The sci-fi comedy follows two teenagers trapped in a time loop as they try to map out the events unfolding around them.

6. The Family Man (2000)

Brett Ratner’s “The Family Man” stars Nicholas Cage as Jack Campbell, a single Wall Street executive living in New York. He thinks he’s living his best life, but a chance encounter with Cash (Don Cheadle) turns him upside down. On Christmas day, he wakes up to find that he is in New Jersey, living comfortably with two children and his wife, Kate, whom he left 13 years ago.

5. Everything everywhere at the same time (2022)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a fantasy adventure film that explores the multiverse through the eyes of Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese immigrant who finds herself at the center of the greatest conspiracy in all of reality.

4. The Lake House (2006)

David Auburn’s “The Lake House” is a remake of the South Korean film “Il Mare” (2000), starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. The romantic fantasy film revolves around an architect living in 2004 and a doctor living in 2006, who meet through letters left in the mailbox of a lake house where they both lived at different times. They maintain a two-year correspondence while remaining separated by the time difference.

3. A matter of time (2013)

“About Time,” directed by Richard Curtis and starring Domhnall Gleeson as Tim, allows its leading man to channel his time travel powers to have a girl. However, he soon realizes that this decision he made has its own responsibilities and implications.

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (or “Eternal Sunshine”) is a romantic science fiction film directed by Michel Gondry and written by Charlie Kaufman. It stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as Joel and Clementine, two strangers who meet and fall in love on a train. However, after their memories are mysteriously erased, the pair must fight to get back together.

1. Sliding Doors (1998)

“Sliding Doors” from director Peter Howitt is a romantic comedy starring Gwyneth Paltrow, John Hannah, John Lynch and Jeanne Tripplehorn. It follows Helen, an advertising executive whose failure to board a train results in the creation of two alternate realities. In one reality, she gets on the train and arrives home only to find her boyfriend cheating on her. In the second, she misses the train and begins to suspect that her boyfriend is cheating on her.