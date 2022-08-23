more photos of your wedding

10 celebrity couples that will never go out of style

50 tattoos for couples: the most beautiful and original

Without wishing to establish any ‘ranking’, if there is something that is objectively true, it is that the different weddings of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have marked a milestone in the universe of ‘celebs’. That is, they are the ones that have generated the most ‘hype’ in the digital environment, so it could be said that, whatever happens now, it already has to be ‘heavy’ for it to exceed our interest. Were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck up to the task by getting married in Las Vegas without warning? (We say ‘without warning’, as if they could let us know by WhatsApp, aha). Yes, they were up to the task, that’s why there is no ranking here, as we said at the beginning.

But the point is that Kourtney has decided to publish, after all this time, some unpublished photos, and the Internet has remembered how strong it was to see Kourt and Travis get married again and again.

The images in question are five. In two of them the businesswoman and her grandmother appear, in the other two, the couple with members of their respective families, and in the last, Kourt and Travis signing the papers that would make them husband and wife. This happened at one of her weddings, the second, which involved signing the papers in a ‘petit committee’, and Kourt has published them now to congratulate her grandmother on her 88th birthday.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“My special sweet, elegant, sophisticated, intelligent and wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ ❤️ So happy that you could be one of only two guests we had when we were legally married. I will always remember this day and night with you.”

Check them all out!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you want to see more, remember here the third wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in photos.