Mireia Oriol: “Instagram ‘feedback’ can sometimes be very toxic”

The character has two faces, which almost makes her two different people. How is this prepared on an acting level?

Actually, I don’t know if I can tell, I prepared myself even more for those two characters, but I’m going to answer you as if they had been those. The cool thing is that Sergio has a very complex imaginary and the fact that he was both a director and a screenwriter has helped a lot when it comes to building those characters. I did my research and together with him I built it. I asked someone for help coach, Yasmina Rincón, because although there is an obvious aesthetic change, the character has to have very elaborate details because there is only one body, mine, and one voice, mine. When you’ve been shooting for ten hours, maintaining all those little things becomes very difficult.

Even though we’re talking about a horror thriller, filming seems to have been really fun.

I can’t tell you no. We have gotten so involved with history and at so many levels, that we have found ourselves in vulnerabilities that I had never experienced in any project. And not only in the artistic team, but also with the technician. Despite recording in the midst of the pandemic and keeping a lot of precautions, everyone knew how delicate what we were doing was, the emotional involvement that it required has led us to the human team ending up being a pineapple. The months we were in Asturias were the most, like the colonies when we were little.

Unexpectedly we saw you at the last Cannes Festival, a place that has strong emotional implications for you.

I always tell my agent that it’s something you’ve imagined so many times that when you’re there you don’t fully realize what’s really going on. Suddenly it seems that she loses her weight. My parents even told me that it was something I had already said as a child. It’s very strong and I had a hard time getting to feel it. I feel super grateful for the invitation, it was very cool.

How do you get along with the red carpet?

I take it as a game. I don’t want it to carry more weight than it really has, or take it as a responsibility or something that is too important. I think that if I am in a place it is because I have worked for it, because I deserve it and that is why I try to feel lucky and embrace it as a hobby. I spend three days dressed like a motherfucker, with makeup like a motherfucker and you have to enjoy it.

Does it make you dizzy that your work is seen all over the world?

Until it happens, I’m not going to worry. I suffer a little from anxiety and I always try to calm down for things that have not yet happened. In the end, what matters to me is that with my work and that of my colleagues we have done this, a project that I feel very proud to have been part of. The rest that is welcome, that it goes well and without scratching much.

If you received an offer to work abroad right now, would you accept it?

Man, sure. I am delighted to work in English, in French and in whatever is necessary.

You have 60,000 followers on Instagram, a not inconsiderable amount. How is your relationship with social networks?

Lately I have set a limit on Instagram of hours of use. I try not to exceed half an hour, although sometimes I skip it, but I try. It’s addictive and it’s comforting to know what people write to you, what they send you and all that feedback, but it can also be very toxic and generates those moments of comparison. I look at Instagram when I’m not doing anything and seeing that everyone is having a good time, you are not, it leads to that thing of comparing yourself that for me is not healthy. That’s why I try to limit it.

Who is your greatest support at this point in your career?

My family, my brothers, my lifelong friends. This is something that I have learned this year because I had a few bad months and I realized the people who are there and the ones who are not. Real friends can be counted on the fingers of one hand. There is also a very special person who has always been by my side.

How far would you like to go as an actress?

I do not know. I leave this answer to life, which is very smart, and let it take me wherever it wants. For now I say yes to everything.

Do you have a plan B in case this goes wrong?

This year I had a moment of crisis in case all this goes wrong, in case I get hurt doing this, but I haven’t started studying again because I don’t have time. There is something that I have always loved which is writing, it is something that I have worked on since I was little and I have my own projects that are still related to the world of acting. I invest a lot of time in this and it is my plan B, although I prefer to think that it is not a plan B.

What comes after ‘Alma’?

little things are coming I am happy because I have to confess that this last year has been complicated because there have been many waits, but in these months everything has been arranged and I am happy because a good time of work is coming. I can’t say anything because it hasn’t been announced, but I’m happy.

