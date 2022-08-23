Minecraft youtuber manages to empty an ocean with just a bucket

Minecraft has risen from the ashes in recent years thanks to its large community. YouTubers and Streamers have largely breathed new life into this incredible sandbox that first came to light in 2009. Minecraft is a place where anyone can unleash their creativity, but many gamers go beyond what the game presents. . On this occasion, a Minecraft Youtuber manages to empty an ocean with just a bucketjust making some modifications to the game code.

As a YouTuber who specializes in Minecraft content, Fundy is known for creating some interesting and ambitious projects in the Mojang sandbox title. However, as a change of pace, their latest video shows them playing around with a bit of coding and trying to see what weird and wonderful things they can implement. One such thing is a bucket that, when used to fetch water, will make the entire lot disappear, whether it be a pond or an entire river. A part of the video shows that they could even empty the water of an entire ocean.

While this latest video is more about experimentation, Fundy has done some pretty cool builds in the past. Some time ago they managed to create a gigantic version of Tetris within Minecraft. They’ve also created their own horror-themed Pac-Man game, which the YouTuber briefly alludes to in this recent video. It really shows that there is much more to be created in the game than some may think.