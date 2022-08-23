Minecraft updates default skins after 13 years and Steve is bearded again

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The video game Minecraft has seen a change in the appearance of Steve and Alex, which has had to wait more than a decade to come true. This is because Mojang, the developer company behind the popular title, updated the designs of these characters after 13 years, giving Steve back his beard, which was shaved off in 2009.

Change that was seen only in the game since curiously, in many official illustrations of Minecraft Steve appeared with his bearded appearance, even when he was a character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game on the Nintendo Switch console.

In addition to this character’s facial hair, both skins now have an additional layer of 3D hair on the front and back of the head. Something that in a certain way and in the characteristic graphic design of Minecraft, makes these characters look a little more realistic.

Change that has generated favorable reactions within the community, which have been made mostly on social networks, where dozens of screenshots have been published with the change on Twitter, for example. Publications that have celebrated the return of Steve’s beard, as well as still believe it to be a smile.

Something that is clearly not a very important implementation, but as we can see, it has generated an impact on the players, although it does not change anything in, for example, the way of playing Minecraft.

