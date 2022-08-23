Messi, Mbappé, Neymar and more

Ligue 1 will feature some of the best players in FIFA 23, largely thanks to the ridiculous number of best signings PSG have made in recent years. Here are our predictions for the top 10 highest rated Ligue 1 players in FIFA 23.

The French league has emerged as one of the most popular leagues in FIFA in recent years, thanks in large part to the growth of Paris Saint-German into a European heavyweight.

Each season, Ligue 1 produces some of the highest scoring cards in the entire game, and FIFA 23 is no different. Kylian Mbappe has become arguably the best young player in the world and icons like Lionel Messi are stationed in the growing league.

With all of this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the top 10 Ligue 1 players in FIFA 23 based on their ratings.

EA SportsLigue 1 is full of stars, but who will be the highest rated?

The best players of FIFA 23 Ligue 1: Predictions

These are all just predictions for now, as EA has yet to reveal the full list of FIFA 23 ratings. Updates and downgrades can be a little hard to predict, so we will update this page as soon as the official ratings are released.

Achraf Hakimi: 85 -> 85

Since his transfer from Inter Milan in 2021, Hakimi has quickly established himself as one of the best full backs in the world. His dizzying pace makes him an incredible offensive threat and he has more than enough defensive prowess to keep things tight in the rear.

Despite a solid season last year, he was eventually beaten by Nice’s Clauss in a TOTS place. For this reason, we think his valuation will remain at 85, but at just 23, the future is bright for this exciting talent.

EA SportsBen Yedder is a FIFA Ultimate Team legend and is set to star in FIFA 23 again.

Wissam Ben Yedder: 84-> 85

Wissam Ben Yedder has been a FUT favorite for many years and, even at 31, continues to do business for Monaco as they try to keep up with the PSG stars. The 2021/22 season, in fact, was his best in front of goal to date, scoring 25 in 37 appearances.

After being firmly stuck at 84 last season, we expect his performance to be rewarded in FIFA 23 with a +1 update. This will undoubtedly turn him into one of the game’s attacking meta.

Sergio Ramos: 88 -> 86

There is no denying that Sergio Ramos has been one of the best defenders in world football over the past decade, particularly as an integral part of Real Madrid’s bottom line. His move to PSG was plagued by injuries, however, but we still catch a glimpse of the man who won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Sadly, at the age of 36, and with other defenders claiming PSG’s starting eleven, it seems Ramos’ best days are behind him. This will likely be reflected in his FIFA 23 rating, with a downgrade of -2 to a still respectable 86.

EA Sports Ramos didn’t have the best start to life in Paris, but he will still be a solid defender in FIFA 23.

Marco Veratti: 87 -> 87

So often underestimated compared to other midfielders, Marco Veratti remains an important cog in the PSG machine. While he doesn’t often produce dizzying moments like De Bruyne or Modric, the little Italian’s range of passes and defenders shouldn’t be overlooked.

Last season was another strong, albeit uneventful campaign for Veratti as PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title. Because of this, his score of 87 seems fair for the money that goes into FIFA 23.

Kaylor Navas: 88 -> 87

Another player who often slips under the radar, Kaylor Navas has been a big servant of PSG for the past two seasons. Although he has often faced stiff competition, he always manages to win back his place in goal.

Buying Donnarumma could prove to be the Costa Rican’s downfall, however, as the Italian big will no doubt be pushed to the top spot this season. There is no shadow over Navas’ skill, but a drop in overall rating is expected.

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89 -> 88

Speaking of Donnarumma, the five-foot goalkeeper is next on the list. After helping Italy to European Championship glory and securing the move to PSG in 2021, the stopper has received a huge upgrade to 89 in FIFA 22.

However, his performances last season did not always live up to his rating, and he was often left on the bench in favor of Kaylor Navas. There’s no question about the quality of him, however, and while a -1 downgrade is on the cards in FIFA 23, this may just be a temporary drop.

EA Sports – The Italian will comfortably be the highest-rated Ligue 1 goalkeeper in FIFA 23.

Marquinhos: 87 -> 88

Approaching his 10th season with PSG, Marquinhos has kept his promises and has become one of the best central defenders in the world. After receiving an already impressive 87 card last year, the Brazilian has since landed a spot in the Ligue 1 TOTS and FIFA 22 Team of the Year.

There is no way EA can let these achievements go unrewarded, but a substantial upgrade could put it too close to the Van Dijks of this world. With that in mind, an increase of +1 to bring it to 88 seems reasonable.

Neymar: 91 -> 90

It’s hard to argue that Neymar Jr isn’t one of the most naturally gifted footballers on the planet. His he breathtaking talent and his offensive prowess are a joy to behold when he is in full swing, and he is certainly one of the best players in Ligue 1.

However, injury issues and some frustrating performances have seen him being overshadowed by his fellow strikers for the past couple of years. So, despite the Ligue 1 TOTS in FIFA 22, we think a -1 downgrade may be on the way for the tough Brazilian.

EA Sports Even with a downgrade, Neymar is sure to be a goal winger in FIFA 23.

Lionel Messi: 93 -> 92

For many fans, Lionel Messi is simply the best there has ever been. His brilliant career has seen him clinch the record of seven Ballon d’Ors and score over 750 goals, most of them for Barcelona.

Since moving dramatically to PSG last year, the incredible performances haven’t come as often as he struggled to adapt to his new environment. After a relatively average season by his ridiculous standards, it seems fitting that he drop to 92 in total, which should still see him take on top players in FIFA 23.

Kylian Mbappé: 91 -> 92

Outshining Messi and Neymar isn’t easy, but that’s exactly what Kylian Mbappé did in the 2021/22 season. The 23-year-old prodigy finished as Ligue 1’s top scorer and cemented his place as the most exciting talent on the planet right now.

It already had a mouth-watering 91 card in FIFA 22, but its displays justify more than just another update. Mbappe is ready to challenge the old guard for the title of best in the world and a score of 92 should see him do just that in FIFA 23.

