Melody Scores Deal, “Dangerous Heist” Credits With Ariana Grande’s Songwriters

Melody has made quite a few profits this week.: The 15-year-old singer has since this Wednesday (20) a “partnership” with the American singer Ariana Grande in “Dangerous Assault”, a song she co-wrote with her sister Bella Angel. The change in the credits of the song is another chapter of the Dispute between the teenager and the funk singer Anitta, which began a few days ago.

since this afternoon “Dangerous Assault”, one of Melody’s biggest hits, has more songwriters: Nija Charles, Ariana Grande, Angelina Barrett, Birna Vincent Bates, James Jarvis, London On Da Track and Mr. Franks, responsible for the hit “Positions”, which the two Brazilians used as a base.

With this, Melody gains a strong association, after risking having the song pulled from music streaming platforms due to complaints from Anitta fans that she plagiarized “Positions”. Nija Charles herself, one of the main composers, insisted on putting the situation in perspective and was open to negotiating the situation.

Provocations for Anitta

The fight between Melody and Anitta began when the teenager made a series of provocations, on his Instagram account, against Funkeira. In response, Anitta wrote on Twitter: “I know the composers of your music. [Melody] Hit one, sister. I don’t think you know her because the music is by Ariana Grande in this case, right? But don’t worry, I didn’t show them or…” she threatened.

From then on, the singer’s fans began to denounce “Assalto Perigoso”. Nija Charles, who spoke about the matter on Twitter. “She needs to give credit to the writers and share the money that she made from the music. Stuff like this happens all the time, but you need to figure this out. I’m not mad at Melody, and a minor shouldn’t be attacked. this music story isn’t settled yet, but I’m sure she will be,” she said.