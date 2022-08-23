Meet Keanu Reeves’ most “embarrassing” car

He achieved fame thanks to roles that have become mythical in action movies, however, Keanu Reeves continues to keep a car in his private collection that he has become ashamed of. He Swipe and find out what model we’re talking about!

Keanu Reeves He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood thanks to a ‘house brand’ charisma that has made him admired by his own colleagues on the recording set. But in contrast to that affable character with slow gestures, Reeves is an actor who owes his fame to roles where action, speed and death are the order of the day.

‘Neo’, in “The Matrix”Y John Wick, in the film that bears the same name, are his two best-known performances for lovers of the seventh art. With millions of dollars under his belt thanks to the worldwide success of each of these films -and their sequels-, the actor born in Beirut, but with Canadian nationality, He has been able to dedicate himself fully to another of his great passions: collecting luxury cars.

In a private collection where a Porsche 911 Race or a Bugatti Veyron, Reeves also boasts a model that makes him feel ashamed but from which he has a hard time letting go: we are talking about Volvo 122. This jewel of the Swedish manufacturer that began to be produced in 1956 has a market price that does not exceed 25 thousand dollars.

The reason Reeves hasn’t been able to part with the slowest, simplest car in his garage is because it was the first to accompany him on his way to Hollywood success. ANDThe actor himself has acknowledged that he drove his Volvo from Canada to settle in Los Angeles, so the sentimental value with a model that was discontinued in 1970 is very great.

Keanu’s Volvo 122 stands out for its dark green color similar to that of a pool table. yesu 4-cylinder engine allows a maximum speed of just 92 kilometers per hourthe same amount that the actor’s Bugatti Veyron generates in just 2.8 seconds… however, both share the same home.

