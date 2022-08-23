Matt Damon Explains Why Movies Aren’t Made Like They Used To Be

Through technology, one of the industries that has evolved the most in recent years is entertainment. Within it, the cinema may be the area that underwent the most changes. Formats have evolved. The resources for the realization have also mutated. Audiences have been transformed. In short: the way of understanding the business was changing and, with it, the way of offering productions. On the latter, the actor Matt Damon reflected on the program First We Feast.

It was a brief comment shared with the show’s anchor, Sean Evans, while they ate some chicken wings, as part of the performance that occurs within First We Feast. Over the bites, Matt Damon and the host brainstorm. From those associated with his career, such as the fact that he had filmed Undefeated (2009), to other reflections related to his way of understanding the film industry.

One of the revealing comments in relation to the sector was the following, regarding the question about why films are no longer made as before: “DVD was an important part of the industry at the time. Technological evolution made it obsolete. The films that we used to make had a considerable investment because, within six months, part of that bet would be paid back through the sale of DVDs. It was like a second pitch. When that stopped being done, it changed the kind of movies we made.”

The —almost— extinction of the aforementioned format altered part of the business structure, making it necessary for the production to be guaranteed a higher amount of money in order to move forward with the project. Otherwise, no progress was made with it. This was not the case before, with the DVD option as an alternative to continue generating income and thus offset the high initial cost. Therefore, the margin of error and, in a way, of invention in relation to the cinema was reduced, according to what can be interpreted from your comment.

Matt Damon, the challenge of Undefeated

and a sports anecdote

When the actor reviewed part of his career on the show, he found that one of the most difficult aspects was the accent he had to give to François Pienaarthe character he played in Undefeated. The actor said, “The South African accent is the polar opposite of the American. If you say “I’ll be back soon,” the way your tongue goes forward in the US version is different than when you should retract in the other case. So, it’s something like: ‘how the hell is this possible?’ I needed a lot of practice to achieve it. I took it as part of work”.

During the program, and in line with the sports fund of Undefeated, Matt Damon also shared an anecdote during a Boca Juniors game. That is the team of his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barroso. On a visit to his partner’s home country, the actor asked his wife’s uncle about the possibility of going to see the team in the semifinals of a tournament. Then, the man said to him, with a serious and meditative face: “We can go… We can go… Without children or women”.

The interpreter’s reaction was: “’What? How come we can’t go with them?’ Well, I understood it when we went because there were three police barriers, who had different security teams. We had to push through them. There was a huge separation between two areas of the court for fear that they could attack each other. When the game was over, we waited around 45 minutes to get out. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”



