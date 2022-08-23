Marvel: who can remember Spider-Man after what happened in No Way Home | Spiderman | Spider-Man | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with a Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being unknown to the world. No one else knows his identity after things get complicated by the invasion of multidimensional beings. Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was responsible for making Parker unrecognizable, but can a simple magic trick affect all superheroes equally?

There are several people in the MCU who probably still remember Peter Parker. The first is Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Her knowledge of dark magic and ability to shatter reality means that a simple magic trick by Strange has an effect on her memory. Also, the Scarlet Witch was developing her powers with the Darkhold when the events of No Way Home were happening, so her mind should be capable enough to evade the forgetting spell.

The other Marvel character that should remind Peter Parker is Thor (Chris Hemsworth). He is a god and has magic resistance since his birth. To this must be added that he was not on Earth when the spell was cast, as well as the entire Guardians of the Galaxy team. In fact, Loki should also remember Parker, because he is a variant that lives in an undetermined moment in space-time.

Considering that it is a magical spell of the mind, only people with magical or mental abilities could resist it, and no one better than Mantis to resist the enchantment. However, she didn’t have much interaction with Peter Parker and we can’t say that she knew of his identity as Spider-Man.

There is nothing left to do but wait for the next premiere of Spider-Man to find out how the character will be able to respond to the call for help from others or if he will need the support of another avenger. It will take a few years to see Spidey back on the big screen.

