Marc Crosas criticizes Cruz Azul fans: ‘Who do they think they are?’

The Cruz Azul fans protest this Monday outside La Noria after the shameful defeat against America are a sign of “hatred generated from social networks and the press”, this according to Marc Crosascurrent TUDN analyst who criticized some of the followers of the Machine for his threats.

Making specific reference to a blanket in which the message was read: “Cata and Baca. Either they retire or we retire them”this in reference to the criticized level of the players Julio César Domínguez and Rafael Baca, Marc Crosas openly questioned the fans celestial asking them “Who do they think they are?” as to threaten the players.

the same former Cruz Azul playerwho played less than 10 games for the team due to a serious injury, stated that the “populist analysis” of some communicators has taken this to “unfortunate limits”, with fans intercepting players in their vehicles outside the facilities south of Mexico City.

“Cata and Baca. Either they retire or we retire them.” Who do they think they are to threaten people like that? The hatred that they have generated from social networks and that we ourselves from the press have fed from the populist analysis reaches unfortunate limits. https://t.co/mFSG5yJvnh – Marc Crosas (@marccrosas) August 22, 2022

Tito Villa asked fans for ‘decency’

Another former Cementeros player who gave his opinion on Twitter was Emmanuel Villawho doubted that those who smashed eggs into Antuna’s vehicle and insulted the players were fans of the club, but called for “decency and not violence.”

Make no mistake, fans!

If so we can call the people who do this!

Claim yes, with all the right in the world, but with decency… never promoting violence! Come on… ????

Shapes matter on and off the court… for one and for the other! ???? https://t.co/OL0kPGrzXe – Emanuel “Tito” Villa (@TitoVilla1982) August 22, 2022

Who are the players indicated in Cruz Azul?

In addition to those mentioned Cata Dominguez and Rafael Bacawho was expelled in the first half of the debacle against the Eagles, another of those accused by the fans is the goalkeeper Sebastian Juradowho this Monday they managed to get out through an alternate door to avoid any problem with the protesters in La Noria.

A singular case was that of Uriel Antuna, who had an egg thrown at him despite stopping to listen to the complaints. Alejandro Mayorga and Erik Lira They were also singled out and yelled at to “get out” if they didn’t want to be in the institution.

On the contrary, Jesus Corona, Juan Escobar and Nacho Rivero They were among the few players on the team whom the barristas asked them to continue on campus and that they transmit the disagreements to their companions, with Chuy asking them to forgive them and that he will always show his face in bad times.