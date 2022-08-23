Marc Anthony in Chile with a special guest: Check the dates and ticket sales for his “Living tour”

Mark Anthony, one of the greatest representatives of salsa worldwide, returns to our country as part of his tour “living tour“. The Puerto Rican visits Chile to perform both the songs from his new album and to review his greatest hits.

Due to the successful ticket sales for his concert scheduled for the Thursday September 1the producer in charge of the show confirmed a second concertwhich will take place next Friday September 2.

are more than 30 years of experiencethose accumulated by the Latin artist who continues to demonstrate his talent in music by singing different genres such as salsa, bolero, ballads and pop.

“I’m going here” is the artist’s most recent release, a song that has been a success on digital platforms such as Spotify Y Youtubeadding to the numerous reproductions of his classic singles such as “Vivir mi vida”, which accumulates more than 250 million views.

When and where will Marc Anthony’s concerts be in Chile?

Mark Anthony is in the middle of his tour “Viviendo tour”, with which will be presented in Chile next Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2 at the Movistar Arena.

The artist will not perform alone, since the public will be able to enjoy the special Halloween visit on both dates.

When and where to buy tickets to see Marc Anthony?

Ticket sales to see Mark Anthony in Chile as part of his tour “Viviendo tour” are available at through the Puntoticket system. (click here)

