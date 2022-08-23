Madonna’s recent collaborations on the remix include Beyoncé and Saucy Santana

Madonna has been a music icon for decades and throughout this time she has witnessed the rise of countless other artists. Beyoncé and Saucy Santana are just two artists who have already crossed paths with Madge and both have recognized her undeniable impact on pop culture.

Madonna | Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Burberry

Madonna has been a pop icon for decades

Madonna first emerged on the music scene in the early 1980s with her self-titled debut album. During the 1980s, she rose to fame with hits including “Like a Virgin”, “La Isla Bonita” and “Like a Prayer”. In the 1990s, she began expanding her image of her with albums such as erotic And Ray of lightand in the 2000s with Confessions on a dance floor.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker