Madonna’s recent collaborations on the remix include Beyoncé and Saucy Santana

Madonna has been a music icon for decades and throughout this time she has witnessed the rise of countless other artists. Beyoncé and Saucy Santana are just two artists who have already crossed paths with Madge and both have recognized her undeniable impact on pop culture.

Madonna | Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Burberry

Madonna has been a pop icon for decades

Madonna first emerged on the music scene in the early 1980s with her self-titled debut album. During the 1980s, she rose to fame with hits including “Like a Virgin”, “La Isla Bonita” and “Like a Prayer”. In the 1990s, she began expanding her image of her with albums such as erotic And Ray of lightand in the 2000s with Confessions on a dance floor.

Madonna remains a looming figure in pop music today. She has collaborated with artists such as Maluma and Anitta on her 2019 album Madame Xand continues to earn the respect of his much younger peers.

Beyoncé | Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul (Queens Remix)” samples Madonna’s “Vogue”

Beyoncé has shown love to Madonna in the past. Following the release of her big self-titled visual album in 2013, Beyoncé explained at the listening event that she wanted to emulate the career trajectory of the “Borderline” singer. “I felt like I wanted to follow in Madonna’s footsteps and be a powerhouse and have my own empire,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

Beyoncé and Madonna didn’t work together on a new song, but fans of the two singers received a special gift in August 2022 with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)”. The song is a remix of the lead single from her seventh album Renaissance which mixes Big Freedia’s assisted single with Madonna’s 1990 hit single “Vogue”.

Given the significance of “Vogue” for the queer ballroom scene and the fact that Beyoncé’s Renaissance is a love letter to Black LGBTQ + culture, no surprise Bey chose to make people dance to the classic Madonna tune.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/qMj5bJ-B5fU?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

Madonna teamed up with Saucy Santana for a collaboration

In 2021 and 2022, Saucy Santana started going viral on TikTok thanks to her 2020 single “Material Girl”. While the song doesn’t sound like Madonna’s single of the same name at all, the message behind it was very similar.

In August 2022, Madonna created a new track with Saucy Santana acting as a remix of her song. “Gworrllllllll material!” is a brand new song that incorporates Saucy Santana’s refrain as Madonna sings about the materialistic desires that made the original so great.

They also got to perform the song together live. In an interview with Power 106, he admitted that he was working so hard on rehearsals before their performance that he didn’t elaborate that he actually managed to share a stage with Madonna.

“I had been rehearsing with Madonna for three weeks,” she said. “Just seeing her attitude and how she is and how beautiful she is and just being around her, I haven’t even absorbed all of this until after. Like I’d gone through all the rehearsals, we performed and all, and I was like, ‘I just performed with Madonna!’ And we made a song together! “

RELATED: Saucy Santana Reveals Key to Making LGBTQ Artists Mainstream: “Keep Banging Down the Door”