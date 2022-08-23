Love and Thunder, when will it arrive on Disney +? Here is the official date!

Thor: Love and Thunder (or simply Thor 4), the last film released in the cinema of Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to Disney +. The official announcement, in fact, was made a few hours ago by the official accounts of the streaming platform.

Thor: Love and Thunder will come up Disney + on the occasion of Disney + Day that this year will be theSeptember 8, 2022.

Are you ready to relate (or watch for the first time) the fourth chapter of the adventures of God of Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder, the official synopsis

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey different from those faced so far, in search of inner peace. But his rest is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor relies on the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s amazement, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir. like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a shocking cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the revenge of Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods and stop him before it’s too late.

Taika Waititiwhich he directed Thor: Ragnaroknow go back to directing Thor: Love and Thunder. He also wrote the script for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in Italian cinemas from Wednesday 6 July 2022.

