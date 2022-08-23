Love and Thunder streaming on Disney Plus Day 2022

Within the framework of Disney Plus Day 2022, which is celebrated on September 8, Thor 4: Love and Thunder premieres on streaming that day. The film, perhaps not one of the best that Marvel has made in recent years, (you can read our review here), did very well at the box office, grossing almost $750 million worldwide (at the time of publishing this article).

The arrival of Thor 4: Love and Thunder in streaming on Disney Pluswill be one of the novelties of Disney Plus Day (click here to read the premiere list), which will include from shorts, behind the scenes, new series such as Cars on The Road, and the premiere of the movie Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and directed by Robert Zemeckis (the man behind movies like Back to the Future, Forrest Gump and The Polar Express).

Last year, Disney Plus offered discounts on subscriptions to its service and ran other promotions as part of Disney Plus Day.

It was decided to advance the date of the celebrations to coincide with Disney’s D23 exhibition, which will begin on September 9 and in which the company will announce its novelties in theme parks, such as the new series and movies from Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

An extra to watch Thor 4: Love and Thunder streaming

The post-credit scene of Thor 4: Love and Thunder features Hercules, the mythical Greek demigod and mainstay of Marvel comics since 1965, played by Brett Goldstein, whom we all know from his starring role in the hit Apple TV series, Ted Lasso.

Like Harry Styles and Charlize Theron, Marvel has yet to give any details on when or how Hercules will appear.

With these hugely renowned figures, it is clear that they will play a central role in what is to come. Starfox is an Eternal, Clea will marry Doctor Strange, and Hercules will start off as an antagonist to Thor, before the two become friends.