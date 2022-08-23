Love and Thunder’ on Disney+

After going through the big screen, the Marvel movie will hit the streaming platform.

Disney+ revealed the date on which the film will be broadcast ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on the platform after the theatrical release. The fourth installment of the Marvel movie hit the big screen on July 7.

The release of the god of thunder movie on the streaming platform will be the next September 8th. It was his own Chris Hemsworth who was responsible for confirming the news on his Twitter account.

Although the film managed to achieve a good collection reaching $ 737 million dollars at the box office, it did not receive the best reviews from the public.

Get your couches ready for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on @DisneyPlus on September 8th. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/7y5jznvIow — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 22, 2022

With the arrival on Disney +, the film can be tested in front of a new audience, as was the case with Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Christian Bale (Gorr, the god butcher) alongside Taika Waititi (Korg) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie).

The film shows the continuity of the life of the god of thunder after the last film of The Avengers, Endgame. In the story Thor will face the villain Gorr, the god butcher, who murdered the gods of the universe. In order to stop this, Thor will travel to Earth to seek help and stop Gorr.

The film written and directed by Taika Waititi will be available to subscribers of the Disney + platform from September 8.