Love and Thunder hits Disney Plus on September 8

Thor: Love and Thunder has been one of the most vibrant Marvel releases so far this year. The return of the god of thunder in all his splendor after his bikini operation after defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame arrives in time to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who now holds Mjölnir and has become Mighty Thor. Together (and with the Guardians of the Galaxy) they will have to face Gorr the Butcher of Gods, played by Christian Bale.

And it’s not long before users of the Disney + platform can enjoy it from the sofa at home as many times as they want, because Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to the streaming service the next September 8th along with a lot of news for the Disney+Day.

And it will not be the only novelty that joins the video on demand platform, because the new live action adaptation of Pinocchio will also arrive, with Tom Hanks in the role of Gepetto, in addition to the Mike Tyson biopic, National Geographic documentaries and the new series of Cars and Bodas de Infarto.

Disney+ Day will be the prelude to the celebration of the D23 2022Disney’s biggest convention of the year, where they are sure to make major new announcements about their upcoming releases for years to come.