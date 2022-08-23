love and thunder ‘already has an official release date for Disney +

After passing through theaters, where it has grossed more than 737 million dollars, ‘Thor: love and thunder’ already has a release date in ‘streaming’.

On the occasion of the celebration of Disney + Day on September 8the platform will premiere on the same date the latest adventure of the God of Thunder.

Marvel fans will also be able to enjoy ‘This is how Thor was made: love and thunder’, a documentary that reveals, from the hand of its main protagonists, the behind-the-scenes secrets of the fourth solo installment of the Nordic superhero.

The special picks up from in-depth interviews with Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, to unpublished images of the set.

Considering that current Disney policy gives exhibitors 45-60 days to screen their Marvel Studios movies before they hit Disney+, it was expected that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit the streaming service at the end of August.

However, the platform has saved this premiere for September 8, coinciding with Disney + Day, as was the case with ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ at last year’s celebration.

“The God of Thunder (Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced so far: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods [Bale]which seeks the extinction of the gods”, says the first part of the official synopsis of the production.

In addition to directing ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Waititi signs the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Along with Hemsworth, Thompson, Portman and Bale, they complete the cast Jamie Alexander, Russell Crowe, Chris PrattPom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.