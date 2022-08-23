Like Nodal, Sylvester Stallone covers his wife’s tattoo with an image of his dog!

Mexico.- In the same style as Christian Nodal, the actor Sylvester Stallone he covered up his shoulder tattoo of his wife’s face and covered it with the image of his rottweiler dog.

the protagonist of “Rocky” Y “Rambo” surprised to appear in several images in which the tattoo artist Zach Perez works on his shoulder, but what was most striking is that ‘Sly’ covered up the tattoo he had of his wife’s face, Jennifer Flavinwhich immediately set off the alarms of a break.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker