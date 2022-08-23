Like Nodal, Sylvester Stallone covers his wife’s tattoo with an image of his dog!

Mexico.- In the same style as Christian Nodal, the actor Sylvester Stallone he covered up his shoulder tattoo of his wife’s face and covered it with the image of his rottweiler dog.

the protagonist of “Rocky” Y “Rambo” surprised to appear in several images in which the tattoo artist Zach Perez works on his shoulder, but what was most striking is that ‘Sly’ covered up the tattoo he had of his wife’s face, Jennifer Flavinwhich immediately set off the alarms of a break.

And it is that Stallone had on his right shoulder the tattoo of the face of who for 25 years has been his wife, but there was no trace of Jennifer, because now what he has is the face of an adorable dog.

By covering up the tattoo on his right shoulder, ‘Sly’ showed his love for dogs. Photo: Instagram

Speculation about a breakup between the couple grew when Flavin, 22 years younger than the actor, also hinted that everything could be over, as he posted a photo on his Instagram account, in which he appears hugging his three daughters with a developer. message.

“These girls are my priority… Nothing else matters. All 4 forever,” the post reads.

As if that were not enough, Jennifer no longer follows Stallone on the aforementioned social network.

They explain the reason for Sylvester Stallone’s decision

However, according to information from the Daily Mail, the actor’s publicist from action films such as “The Expendables” assured that there is no problem between the couple, it was only a matter of irreparable damage to Sylvester’s tattoo.

Stallone intended to update his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, however the results were unsatisfactory and unfortunately irreparable.

A few days ago the tattoo artist Zach Pérez published his work on Stallone’s skin. Photo: Instagram

“As a result, he had to cover up the original image with a tattoo of his Rocky dog, Butkus,” he added.

Jennifer and Stallone were married on May 17, 1997 in London, and just last May the couple celebrated their silver anniversary.

Jennifer posted a photo with her three daughters, with a message that raised more suspicions of a breakup with Stallone. Photo: Instagram

Jennifer Flavin, 54, and Sylvester Stallone, 76, have three daughters: Sophia, 25; Sistine, 24; and Scarlet, 20.

